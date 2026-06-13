Nigeria's maritime university upgrade has stalled as billions of naira flow into a repealed academy. Meanwhile, musicians are leveraging AI video generation tools to create promotional materials without breaking the bank.

Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy. Musicians can now create videos based on any concept or their album cover art using AI video generation tools like Dreamina.

This technology has made it easier and more effective for artists to produce promotional materials without spending days or weeks coming up with ideas. Album promo videos are a great way to convey the emotions felt by the music, and with AI video generation, artists can create professional-grade cinematic videos without breaking the bank. The technology uses text and image prompts to generate videos that feel intentional and professional rather than random combinations of effects.

Artists can now convert their album artwork into promotional video material using tools like Seedance 2.0, which animates artistic elements, making them more detailed and immersive. This approach gives artists another dimension for extending the artistic vision of the album across their promotional campaign. Musicians can now create videos that capture the urban landscape, evoke memories, and inspire stories, all without spending a large amount of money on creating visual content.

The use of AI video generation has made it easier for artists to produce promotional materials, and it's especially important for successful album releases, which usually start several weeks prior to their actual release. The artist slowly releases visuals or video clips related to his or her album, generating excitement and promoting the sharing of material





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Nigeria Maritime University AI Video Generation Musicians Promotional Materials

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