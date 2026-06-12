The article discusses the issue of billions of naira being diverted to a repealed maritime university, while the upgrade of the existing one is stalled.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Friday Sermon: A nation cannot achieve progress without good leaders and citizens!

, By Murtadha Gusau Africa is not poor. It is being drained, By Steve Aborisade , By Murtadha Gusau Africa is not poor.

It is being drained, By Steve Aborisade Mr Obi said 12 June remains the emotional and structural foundation of Nigeria’s democratic identity, representing both the tragedy of the annulled 1993 presidential election and the eventual triumph of citizens’ quest for democratic governance. The Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to draw inspiration from the 12 June 1993 election and work to ensure credible, transparent, and people-driven elections in 2027.

In a Democracy Day message posted on his X handle on Friday, Mr Obi said 12 June should serve as a moment of reflection on the state of Nigeria’s democracy and governance. He urged citizens to assess whether the country’s democratic institutions were living up to the ideals symbolised by the historic 1993 presidential election





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Nigeria Maritime University Repealed Academy Billions Upgrade Stalls

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyA special report on the stalled upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university amid funds being diverted to an academy that has been repealed. Also covers oil-well dispute restoring Cross River's hope, Borno's Askira-Uba school children abduction that Nigeria ignored, Sokoto's fight against polio vaccine hesitancy, and the firing of finance minister Wale Edun. Includes details on a journalist selected for an IAEA programme focusing on nuclear power and technology sectors.

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyThe Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced a thorough and evidence-based investigation into a train derailment that resulted in the loss of lives and injuries to passengers. The investigation team, led by the Director General, Alex Badeh Jr., is working closely with relevant transportation stakeholders and authorities to establish the circumstances of the occurrence, identify causal and contributing factors, and determine measures that can enhance the safety of rail transportation operations in Nigeria.

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Nigeria’s Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyThe news text discusses the challenges faced by the Nigerian Maritime University in upgrading its facilities while billions of naira are being spent on a repealed academy.

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Repealed Academy ScandalThe news text discusses various topics, including the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, an oil-well dispute, the abduction of school children in Borno's Askira-Uba, the fight against polio vaccine hesitancy in Sokoto, the firing of the finance minister by Tinubu, and the alleged disguise of an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft as Nigeria's national carrier.

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