The article discusses the issue of billions of naira flowing into a repealed maritime university, while the institution remains in a state of disrepair.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy OIL-WELL DISPUTE: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope WEAK METHANE ENFORCEMENT: Costing Nigeria billions and worsening public health risks, By Tengi George-Ikoli & Charles Gyamfi Ofori FREEDOM OF CHOICE IS NOT TREASON, By Bolutife Oluwadele SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy OIL-WELL DISPUTE: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope WEAK METHANE ENFORCEMENT: Costing Nigeria billions and worsening public health risks, By Tengi George-Ikoli & Charles Gyamfi Ofori FREEDOM OF CHOICE IS NOT TREASON, By Bolutife Oluwadele The latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking released on Thursday placed Nigeria 26th in the world, making the Super Eagles the second-highest-ranked nation to miss the expanded 48-team World Cup .

Nigeria won the Unity Cup invitational tournament in London, defeating Zimbabwe 2-0 before thrashing Jamaica 3-0 in the final. Despite missing out on the World Cup, Nigeria remains Africa’s third-highest-ranked team behind Morocco and Senegal. Morocco, who are ranked seventh in the world, continue to lead the continent, while Senegal occupy second place in Africa. Algeria and Egypt complete the top five on the continent.

Nigeria’s current ranking is particularly significant because it represents the country’s highest FIFA position in almost a decade. The Super Eagles climbed to 26th following their impressive third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they emerged as one of the biggest movers in the rankings. That AFCON campaign saw Nigeria rise 12 places globally, with victories over several top African sides helping restore the team’s status among the continent’s elite.

However, that resurgence came too late to rescue a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign that left one of Africa’s most successful football nations absent from the global showpiece. Nigeria’s failure to qualify remains one of the biggest surprises ahead of the tournament, especially given the country’s pedigree. The Super Eagles have appeared at six previous World Cups and reached the Round of 16 on three occasions.

As the World Cup begins, the FIFA rankings offer a reminder of what might have been for Nigeria: a team ranked among the world’s top 30, Africa’s top three, yet absent from the biggest stage of all. Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES





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Nigeria Maritime University Upgrade Billions Repealed Academy Sports Section PREMIUM TIMES Tunde Eludini Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife International Relations FIFA World Cup Nigeria's Current Ranking Super Eagles Africa Cup Of Nations Unity Cup Zimbabwe Jamaica Morocco Senegal Algeria Egypt Nigeria's Failure To Qualify Biggest Surprises Biggest Stage Of All

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