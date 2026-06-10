The news text discusses the challenges faced by the Nigerian Maritime University and the diversion of funds to a repealed academy.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Borno’s Askira-Uba school children: The abduction Nigeria chose to ignore, By Zainab Suleiman Okino SPECIAL REPORT: Inside Sokoto’s fight against polio vaccine hesitancy EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister Borno’s Askira-Uba school children: The abduction Nigeria chose to ignore, By Zainab Suleiman Okino The encounter, which served as Portugal’s final warm-up match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, produced an entertaining contest Portugal secured a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in an international friendly on Wednesday night, with substitute Francisco Conceição’s stunning second-half strike condemning the Super Eagles to a narrow defeat in Leiria.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Borno’s Askira-Uba school children: The abduction Nigeria chose to ignore, By Zainab Suleiman Okino SPECIAL REPORT: Inside Sokoto’s fight against polio vaccine hesitancy EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister Borno’s Askira-Uba school children: The abduction Nigeria chose to ignore, By Zainab Suleiman Okino The encounter, which served as Portugal’s final warm-up match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, produced an entertaining contest Portugal secured a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in an international friendly on Wednesday night, with substitute Francisco Conceição’s stunning second-half strike condemning the Super Eagles to a narrow defeat in Leiria





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Nigeria Maritime University Repealed Academy Diversion Of Funds Politics

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyThe news text discusses the challenges faced by the Nigerian Maritime University in upgrading its facilities while billions of Naira are being used to fund the repeal of the university's charter.

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