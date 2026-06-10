The news text discusses the challenges faced by the Nigerian Maritime University in upgrading its facilities while billions of Naira are being used to fund the repeal of the university's charter.

Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Insecurity: Fresh calls for state police, By Reuben Abati SPECIAL REPORT: Inside Sokoto’s fight against polio vaccine hesitancy EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister Freedom of choice is not treason, By Bolutife Oluwadele Emir Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli at 60: Reflections on a unique form of leadership, By Samuel Aruwan Relations between South Africa and other African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria , Kenya, and Malawi, have been tense over the past weeks due to xenophobic attacks.

The latest round of violence started in April with online videos showing South Africans holding sticks as they chased and beat Black foreigners, telling them to leave their country. The violence and anti-immigrant protests in different parts of the country reignited the worrisome trend that has persisted for decades.

Attacks on African migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers made the UNThe global body called for concrete government action against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance directed at migrants and minority groups. These attacks are often led by groups that make scapegoats of African foreigners and attribute the country’s economic woes, poor service delivery, and high crime rates to their presence.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that attacks on foreign-owned businesses and migrants led to diplomatic tensions between South Africa and other African countries in 2019 and also in 2015. One of the most gruesome bursts of xenophobic violence in the country occurred in May 2008 when South Africans targeted foreign migrants from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, and Somalia who resided in areas such as Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, the Free State, and the Eastern Cape.

Shops, homes, and businesses owned by foreigners were looted, burned, or destroyed. At least 60 people were killed in the violence that year, and hundreds were injured. It also led to the displacement of thousands of migrants who fled out of fear for their lives. The deaths of two Nigerians, five Mozambicans, and five Ethiopians have also been linked to the newest wave of this trend.

It implies that at least 12 African immigrants have been killed due to suspected xenophobic attacks over the last three months. Nigeria demanded a thorough investigation into the deaths of its citizens in South Africa. The most prominent diplomatic reaction has been the repatriation of citizens from the country, a decision that led to the suspension of non-essential travel to any South African city by countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho.

South Africa’s High Commissioners to their respective countries to indicate their displeasure with the violence against Africans in South Africa. Nigeria demanded a thorough investigation into the deaths of its citizens in South Africa. Ghana became the first African country to organise evacuations due to xenophobia in May with the repatriation of around 300 citizens from Johannesburg to Accra.

On Monday, the country announced that it had evacuated about 1,000 Ghanaians—an exercise the government described as fulfilling its pledge to protect citizens from violence. Mozambique has repatriated about 700 of its citizens. It began the exercise last week after five Mozambicans were killed in the anti-immigrant attacks. The state still expects to receive more returnees as it intensifies its repatriation operation.

The country has also commenced diplomatic procedures to bring home the corpses of Mozambicans lost in the violence





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Nigeria Maritime University Upgrade Repeal Charter Billions Naira

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