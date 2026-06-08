The upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university has stalled despite billions of naira being allocated to the project. The university was initially established as a maritime academy but was later upgraded to a full-fledged university.

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy . The upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university has stalled despite billions of naira being allocated to the project.

The university was initially established as a maritime academy but was later upgraded to a full-fledged university. However, the upgrade has been plagued by delays and controversies. The latest development is that billions of naira have been allocated to the project but the upgrade has still not been completed. This has led to concerns about the effectiveness of the project and the use of public funds.

In a related development, a report has been released that restores Cross River's hope in the oil-well dispute. The report has been hailed as a major breakthrough in the dispute and has been welcomed by the people of Cross River. The report has also been praised by experts who have said that it has the potential to resolve the dispute once and for all.

Meanwhile, Emir Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli has marked his 60th birthday in a unique form of leadership. The emir has been praised for his leadership skills and has been hailed as a role model by many. His leadership style has been described as unique and has been praised for its effectiveness.

The victims of a bandit attack in Zamfara state have been identified as members of a 50-member delegation that met with a notorious bandit leader despite the state government's opposition to negotiations with criminal groups. The delegation was part of a community that had been affected by the bandit attacks and had decided to engage in negotiations with the bandits.

However, the bandit leader allegedly betrayed the delegation and took them hostage, releasing only 11 members. The remaining 39 members are still being held by the bandits. The incident has been condemned by the state government and security agencies have been urged to intensify operations in the area to rescue the hostages. The officials have also appealed to the Governor and the Minister of State for Defence to support efforts to restore security in the affected communities





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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalled Billions Flow Repealed Academy Cross River Oil-Well Dispute Emir Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli 60Th Birthday Leadership Bandit Attack Zamfara State Hostages Security Agencies

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