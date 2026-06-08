A teenager from Bauchi State has secured a move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, marking a remarkable rise to fame. The Ikon Allah Academy, which Yohanna attended, has come a long way since its early years, with graduates like Super Eagles and Sevilla winger Chidera Ejuke and Flying Eagles players Isaac Ayuma and Joshua John.

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy. Meanwhile, a teenager from Bauchi State has secured a move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion , marking a remarkable rise to fame.

Born in Bauchi State on 29 June 2007, Yohanna's football journey began like that of many young Nigerian boys dreaming of a better future through sport. His life changed when a friend of Ikon Allah Academy owner Ali Mohammed spotted him in Bauchi and recommended him to the Kaduna-based football academy. With his family's consent, Yohanna moved from Bauchi to Kaduna to pursue his football dreams under the guidance of Mr Mohammed.

The Ikon Allah Academy prides itself on operating like a family, providing guidance, mentorship and support to young players far from home. Reflecting on the academy's growth and the sacrifices made to help young players pursue their dreams, Mr Mohammed said the early years were tough. He recalled travelling with players in a small eight-seater bus that often carried almost twice its capacity.

Despite the difficulties, he said the academy has come a long way, adding that staying focused on a clear goal was the key to its progress. Among its graduates are Super Eagles and Sevilla winger Chidera Ejuke, as well as Flying Eagles players Isaac Ayuma and Joshua John. Yohanna's road to Europe was far from smooth. After impressing a Swedish scout during a scouting programme in Kaduna in April 2024, he was recommended to a FIFA-licensed agent.

However, his progress stalled months later when another scout assessed him in Abuja and decided he was not yet ready for the next level. Rather than be discouraged by the setback, Yohanna stayed focused, continued working hard, and eventually earned the career-changing opportunity. Before eventually moving to Sweden, Yohanna had unsuccessful trials with Nigeria's U-17 team in 2023 and the U-20 side in 2025.

His fortunes changed when AIK scout Herish Sadi watched him during an Ikon Allah Academy scouting programme. He was really impressed when he watched him play as a number 10 and on the wing. There were a lot of scouts there, and they had to move fast. He called AIK's CEO and said, 'How would a hundred million Krona (10 million Euros) feel?

You need to close this deal right away. If he doesn't turn out well, fire me. Fire me without compensation, I said. I negotiated with the president and managers there.

I actually closed the deal that same evening, and he officially became an AIK player. What followed was one of the most impressive breakthrough seasons by a young African player in Europe. Despite arriving in a new country, culture and football environment, Yohanna adapted quickly and forced his way into the first team. His pace, dribbling ability and fearlessness in attack quickly made him one of the most exciting young players in Swedish football.

During his breakthrough campaign, he contributed goals and assists while attracting interest from several clubs across Europe. Reports linked him with Newcastle United and other major clubs, but Brighton ultimately won the race for his signature. For many observers, Brighton's interest was hardly surprising. The Premier League club has earned a reputation for identifying and developing young talents before they become household names.

Speaking after completing the move, Yohanna explained why Brighton stood out.

'I watch Premier League games a lot, so I know the teams that use young players, and Brighton is one of them. They are really good at developing young talents, and I think their style of play will fit me a lot. I'm looking forward to working with Zadok. Having seen his games and his attributes, he is a player who can impact games in the final third





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