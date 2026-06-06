President Tinubu is being called upon to emulate former President Obasanjo's approach to dealing with bandits and terrorists. Obasanjo's regime utilised executive power extremely, resulting in a perception that no governor travelled overseas without clear permission from the Commander-in-Chief.

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy. President Tinubu is being called upon to emulate former President Obasanjo's approach to dealing with bandits and terrorists .

Obasanjo's regime utilised executive power extremely, resulting in a perception that no governor travelled overseas without clear permission from the Commander-in-Chief. This approach was evident in the 'Odi Massacre' where the Nigerian Armed Forces wiped out every living and non-living thing in the community following the killing of policemen and soldiers. The decision sent the villagers on the run for years and scared many from other parts of the country from killing or ambushing the security forces throughout his tenure.

Obasanjo also made another uncommon and decisive decision about the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), an association of Yorubas seeking self-determination. He ordered that every criminal should be shot at sight and gave instructions that anybody who called himself an OPC member should be arrested, and if such a person failed to give in to arrest, he should be shot at sight. Obasanjo stated that the country should not be allowed to be taken over by hoodlums and criminals.

His administration also worked with powerful institutions, including the EFCC, which was so powerful that even the Inspector General of Police was publicly handcuffed and a sitting Senate President was disgraced out of power. The courts also secured remarkable convictions, including that of the then Inspector General of Police. President Tinubu is being called upon to emulate this approach to dealing with insecurity in Nigeria.

However, it is worth noting that every nation truly progresses if it allows miscreants and anarchy to flourish in the name of democracy. President Tinubu should use his powers to flush out this insanity that breeds insecurity from our system and that will be the true definition of the rule of law. He should not be intimidated by emergency activists who will shout that democracy is in danger or there is no respect for the rule of law.

President Tinubu should give Nigeria leadership, not promise to give Nigeria everything. He should totally use his powers to flush out this insanity that breeds insecurity from our system and that will be the true definition of the rule of law.

He should not be intimidated by emergency activists who will shout that democracy is in danger or there is no respect for the rule of law, because no nation truly progresses if it allows miscreants and anarchy to flourish in the name of democracy. President Tinubu should be decisive in dealing with bandits and terrorists, just like Obasanjo was during his regime.

He should use his executive power to deal with insecurity in Nigeria, just like Obasanjo did during his regime. President Tinubu should not be intimidated by emergency activists who will shout that democracy is in danger or there is no respect for the rule of law, because no nation truly progresses if it allows miscreants and anarchy to flourish in the name of democracy. President Tinubu should give Nigeria leadership, not promise to give Nigeria everything.

He should totally use his powers to flush out this insanity that breeds insecurity from our system and that will be the true definition of the rule of law. President Tinubu should be decisive in dealing with bandits and terrorists, just like Obasanjo was during his regime. He should use his executive power to deal with insecurity in Nigeria, just like Obasanjo did during his regime.

President Tinubu should not be intimidated by emergency activists who will shout that democracy is in danger or there is no respect for the rule of law, because no nation truly progresses if it allows miscreants and anarchy to flourish in the name of democracy. President Tinubu should give Nigeria leadership, not promise to give Nigeria everything.

He should totally use his powers to flush out this insanity that breeds insecurity from our system and that will be the true definition of the rule of law. President Tinubu should be decisive in dealing with bandits and terrorists, just like Obasanjo was during his regime. He should use his executive power to deal with insecurity in Nigeria, just like Obasanjo did during his regime





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Nigeria's Maritime University President Tinubu Former President Obasanjo Bandits And Terrorists Executive Power Odi Massacre Oodua Peoples Congress EFCC Rule Of Law

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