Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed Academy

Despite billions being poured into a repealed academy, Nigeria's maritime university upgrade has stalled, raising concerns about the government's commitment to education and infrastructure development. Meanwhile, a report has restored hope in Cross River State over an oil-well dispute with its neighbor, Akwa Ibom. The state has been locked in a decades-long battle over control of the oil-rich Cross River Basin. The dispute has hindered development and strained relations between the two states. In a worrying trend, schoolgirls have been abducted in Nigeria's Chibok, Dapchi, and now Oriire, sparking fears that this could be a third season of pre-election abductions.

Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade has stalled despite billions being poured into a repealed academy, raising questions about the government's commitment to education and infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, a report has reignited hope in Cross River State over an oil-well dispute with its neighbor, Akwa Ibom. The state has been locked in a decades-long battle over control of the oil-rich Cross River Basin. The dispute has hindered development and strained relations between the two states. In a worrying trend, schoolgirls have been abducted in Nigeria's Chibok, Dapchi, and now Oriire, sparking fears that this could be a third season of pre-election abductions.

The abductions have been condemned by local and international bodies, with calls for increased security measures to protect students





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Politics Security Nigeria Maritime University Education Infrastructure Oil-Well Dispute Cross River Akwa Ibom Abductions Pre-Election Chibok Dapchi Oriire

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