The news text discusses various topics including the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, the oil-well dispute, the Friday sermon, the firing of the finance minister, the illegal timber trade, and the family business of governance.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Friday Sermon : The 1447AH/2026 Eid al-adha khutbah, By Murtadha Gusau Blood on Uniforms EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria , Benin The family business of governance and the governance of family business, By Odeh Friday After more than three decades leading wildlife conservation efforts across Nigeria , former Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Country Director Andrew Dunn reflects on the country’s biodiversity, the battle to protect endangered species, and why apathy remains the greatest threat to conservation.

(WCS), Andrew Dunn, reflects on his three decades of leading conservation efforts across some of Nigeria’s most important biodiversity hotspots. Much of his work was centred in Cross River State, South-south Nigeria, where he led a team of dedicated conservationists championing projects across the country’s tropical rainforests and savanna landscapes, including areas such as Yankari





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Nigeria Maritime University Upgrade Billions Repealed Academy Oil-Well Dispute Friday Sermon Finance Minister Illegal Timber Trade Biodiversity Conservation Andrew Dunn Cross River State Yankari

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