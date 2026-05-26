The news text discusses the ongoing issue of Nigeria's maritime university upgrade and the controversy surrounding the use of billions of naira in funds meant for the upgrade, which have been diverted to a repealed academy.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope EditorialAdamawa after the APC primary, By Mohammed Dahiru Aminu The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday fixed 6 July for judgement in the forfeiture case involving 57 properties linked to former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami , his family members and associates.

The EFCC sought an order of final forfeiture of the properties to the federal government. The commission alleged that the assets were acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities. During Tuesday’s proceedings, prosecution lawyer Jibrin Okutepa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), moved a motion for final forfeiture filed in February. The application sought the final forfeiture of 57 properties and was supported by a 47 paragraph affidavit with 46 exhibits.

Mr Okutepa told the court that the motion was contained in ‘three volumes’ and urged the court to grant the final forfeiture order ‘as prayed. ’ Lawyer to the respondents, Adedayo Adedeji, also SAN moved an application filed on 27 February and supported by a 109 paragraph affidavit deposed to by Mr Malami himself. Mr Adedeji said the affidavit was filed to ‘show cause’ why the interim forfeiture order should not be made final.

He said the application had three exhibits attached, alongside a written address in support. Adopting the processes, the respondents’ lawyer urged the court not only to set aside the earlier interim order, but also to hold that the respondents had demonstrated that the properties ‘were not acquired from proceeds of crime’ and therefore should not be subjected to interim or final forfeiture to the federal government.

Responding, Mr Okutepa, said his application backed by a 77-paragraph counter-affidavit filed on 5 May and supported by 80 exhibits marked EFCC A to EFCC E. Relying on the processes, he urged the court to hold that Mr Malami and other respondents had ‘woefully failed to show cause’ that the properties ‘were acquired legitimately’ and asked the court to order the forfeiture of the properties to the Federal Government. Mr Adedeji recalled that the court, in January, directed the respondents to ‘show cause’ why the interim forfeiture order should not be made final.

He argued that the prosecution could not file another application based on the same order. The respondents’ lawyer also argued that the EFCC merely relied on ‘suspicion’ to allege that the properties were acquired with proceeds of crime.

‘The court deals with evidence, not suspicion,’ he said. Mr Adedeji further argued that the prosecution relied on ‘extra judicial evidence’ ordinarily meant for cross examination during criminal trial proceedings as evidence in the current case. He said there was no way the court could properly determine the matter without oral evidence, which the court had earlier refused. He maintained that the properties, including some acquired before Mr Malami assumed office, ‘were not proceeds of crime.

’ The respondents’ lawyer also moved many more other separate counter affidavits and further affidavits on behalf of other respondents and companies listed in the matter and urged the court to refuse the forfeiture request. All aimed at showing that the properties were ‘legitimately acquired.

’ Lawyers representing other individuals and companies seeking to show cause also urged the court to dismiss the final forfeiture application ‘in the interest of justice,’ while the prosecution asked the court to dismiss their counter affidavits





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Nigeria Maritime University Academy Forfeiture Abubakar Malami Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC

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