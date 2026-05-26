The article discusses the ongoing issue of Nigeria's maritime university upgrade, which has been stalled despite billions of naira being allocated for the project. It also mentions the suspension of a senior special assistant on community development who is linked to an alleged kidnapping syndicate.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hope Editorial : Why the battle over Dangote Refinery is really about Nigeria ’s economic future, By Dan D.

Kunle Kunle The Katsina State Government has suspended Governor Dikko Radda’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Community Development Nura Aliyu-Garwa, who is linked to an alleged kidnapping syndicate





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Nigeria Maritime University Upgrade Repealed Academy Oil-Well Dispute Cross River Editorial Dangote Refinery Nigeria's Economic Future Katsina State Government Governor Dikko Radda Senior Special Assistant (SSA) On Community De Kidnapping Syndicate Suspension Batsari Local Government Area Community Development Programme Katsina State Police Command Nigeria Police Force Security Agencies Katsina State House Of Assembly Batsari Constituency Unfortunate Profile Past Involvement Public Service Tackling Insecurity Criminal Activities

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyThe news text discusses the challenges faced by Nigeria's maritime university upgrade and the diversion of funds to a repealed academy. It also mentions the oil-well dispute and the Vietnamese teaching the Africans.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyNews report about the state of Nigeria's maritime university and the diverted funds from its multi-billion naira expansion project.

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Special Report: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyA report on the challenges faced by the proposed upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university amid allegations of misuse of funds. It also discusses the fate of Cross River State's hopes following an oil-well dispute.

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SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyNigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls, with billions flowing into a repealed academy. The oil-well dispute guides us towards restoring hope in Cross River. An editorial explores what the Vietnamese taught the Africans. Other headlines include Gubernatorial, NDLEA arrest and seizure operations, and a threat from illegal timber trade.

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