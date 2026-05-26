Nigeria's maritime university upgrade has stalled due to the infusion of billions of dollars into the repealed Cross River State Maritime University. Meanwhile, a retired police chief has resigned from the All Progressive Congress (APC) party citing the underhanded primary process that produced Senator Ahmed Wadada as the winner of the party's governorship election, A neighboring state of Nigeria, where tensions within the party are simmering ahead of the 2027 general election. Additionally, Nigerian football star, Rafiu Durosinmi has expressed his desire to win a place on the Super Eagles, the Nigerian national team, who won five World Cup titles. Rafiu, who cites the Sporting legend, Henry Onyeka Osimhen, as an inspiration

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyOil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeHe accused the party of compromising internal processes.

In the letter, the retired police chief said his decision followed developments surrounding the party’s governorship primary, which he said fell short of democratic standards and failed to reflect the will of party members at the grassroots. He accused the party leadership of undermining internal democracy, transparency and fairness, noting that the conduct of the primary eroded his confidence in the APC’s processes.

The APC primary, held to select the party’s candidate for the 2027 governorship election, produced Senator Ahmed Wadada as the winner. Following the announcement of the results, Mr Adamu had publicly raised concerns over the conduct of the primary, joining other party stakeholders who complained about logistical lapses and alleged manipulation during the process. In his resignation letter, Mr Adamu said he decided to quit the APC after consultations with his supporters, political associates and family members.

He thanked party members at the ward, local government and state levels for their support during his time in the APC, while indicating that he would pursue his political aspirations on another platform. Political observers say Mr Adamu’s exit underscores lingering tensions within the APC in Nasarawa State, as disputes arising from party primaries continue to test internal cohesion ahead of the 2027 general election.

‘I want to finish as a Super Eagles legend’ – Rafiu Durosinmi opens up on dream Nigeria Call-Up, Osimhen inspiratio





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