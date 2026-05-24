The upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university has stalled as billions of dollars have been diverted into a repealed academy. The situation has raised concerns about the judiciary's independence and integrity.

Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy. Sovereignty is a complex concept in law and political science, but its primary attributes entail three inter-dependent monopolies.

One is a monopoly of legitimate dispute resolution, the second is a monopoly of legitimate taxation, and the third is a monopoly of the instrumentality of legitimate violence. Students of political science are most familiar with the last of these monopolies, but it is actually the first that guarantees coexistence in society. The judiciary is an organ of the state, and its primary job is to protect the sovereign.

Every country maintains a judicial administration, which determines what quantity and kind of judicial independence it can tolerate or live with in the interest of the ruler(s). This is why judicial administration is a dark art. Those who run the judicial branch have to perform independence while at all essential times doing dependence. For this purpose, every system needs a judge who best embodies the attributes of a loyal son of the ruler.

Judicial administration under colonial rule found this relatively easy to accomplish because judges under that system held office at the pleasure of the foreign sovereign. They were expendable and there was no pretence about the absence of independence. To the natives, the language of the system and its traditions were foreign. Its location and routines were equally distant.

There were also few natives knowledgeable enough in the ways of colonial law. Following independence, judicial administration did not much depart from the path of fidelity to the interests of the ruler. In Uganda, for instance, the president appoints the Chief Justice, who notionally heads the judiciary, but real power lies in the Chief Administrator of the Judiciary, who is the Permanent Secretary and chief accounting officer of the judicial branch. He is also an appointee of the president.

Unlike the Chief Justice who is bound by the optics of judicial independence, the Chief Administrator has latitude to deploy dirty tricks or dark arts as the situation warrants and usually has a direct line to the president. When President Yoweri Museveni appointed a new Chief Administrator in July 2019, he was seen as a man who could get things done.

He was a man who could be trusted to do the right thing, even if it meant bending the rules a bit. But the appointment of a new Chief Administrator is not the only thing that has been causing controversy in the judiciary. The appointment of judges to the High Court has also been a source of contention. In some countries, the appointment of judges is seen as a way to reward loyal supporters of the ruling party.

This has led to accusations of politicization of the judiciary, which can undermine its independence and integrity. The judiciary is an important institution in any society, and its independence and integrity are essential for the rule of law. When the judiciary is seen as being influenced by politics, it can lead to a breakdown in the rule of law and undermine the trust of the people in the institution.

The appointment of judges to the High Court is a critical issue that requires careful consideration. It is essential that the appointment process is transparent, fair, and based on merit. This will help to ensure that the judiciary remains independent and impartial, and that the rule of law is upheld. The appointment of a new Chief Administrator in July 2019 has also been causing controversy in the judiciary.

He was seen as a man who could get things done and was trusted to do the right thing, even if it meant bending the rules a bit. But the appointment of a new Chief Administrator is not the only thing that has been causing controversy in the judiciary. The appointment of judges to the High Court has also been a source of contention.

In some countries, the appointment of judges is seen as a way to reward loyal supporters of the ruling party. This has led to accusations of politicization of the judiciary, which can undermine its independence and integrity. The judiciary is an important institution in any society, and its independence and integrity are essential for the rule of law.

When the judiciary is seen as being influenced by politics, it can lead to a breakdown in the rule of law and undermine the trust of the people in the institution. The appointment of judges to the High Court is a critical issue that requires careful consideration. It is essential that the appointment process is transparent, fair, and based on merit.

This will help to ensure that the judiciary remains independent and impartial, and that the rule of law is upheld





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Maritime University Judiciary Independence Integrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyDetails of a special report on the dispute regarding the upgrade of a Nigerian maritime university and an overview of the situation of the money that was meant for the upgrade effort, which was instead being directed into a repealed academy.

Read more »

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyNews report discussing the financial mismanagement and misappropriation of funds at a formerly operational maritime university which was closed down by the government.

Read more »

Special Report: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThe article discusses the stagnation of Nigeria's maritime university upgrade and the redirection of billions of Naira to a now-defunct academy.

Read more »

Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stall and Its BeneficiariesThe report delves into the scandalous deals and mismanagement of funds that have led to the stalling of the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, one of the projects supposedly funded by billions of naira.

Read more »