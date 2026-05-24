Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy, Oil-well Dispute, Editorial: The insecurity triad, APC boss officially declares victory, zero votes in several states

This article provides comprehensive updates on recent events, including a special report on Nigeria's maritime university update, an oil-well dispute that restores hope to Cross River, an editorial revealing the elite class of framework builders in Nigeria, a notable victory by the APC boss, and no votes recorded in several states.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy, Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope, Editorial: The insecurity triad: Azikiwe, Awolowo, & Chinweizu — Nigeria’s elite class of framework builders, Tinubu defeated his sole challenger, Stanley Osifo, by wide margins across the country, with the businessman recording zero votes in several states.

Tinubu defeated his sole challenger, Stanley Osifo, by wide margins across the country, with the businessman recording zero votes in several states





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Oba of Benin Calls for Ceasefire in APC Edo South Primary DisputeThe Oba of Benin, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, has called for a ceasefire among All Progressives Congress (APC) members embroiled in the Edo South Senatorial primary election dispute, urging them to set aside hostilities for the sake of peace in the state.

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow Into Repealed Academy Amid Oil-Well DisputeThe news report discusses the suspension of the upgrade process for Nigeria's maritime university amidst allegations of funds being misappropriated during the operation of a previously shut academy.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy, Nigeria's oil-well dispute, President's son's blessing sparks backlash, President holds businessman-turned-politician in 'political suspicion'Reveals the challenges facing the proposed upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university as billions are diverted to a repealed academy. Also, discusses the impact of the oil-well dispute in Cross River on restoration efforts and the backlash against the President's son over his 'blessings' to a failed candidate.

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