An investigation into the National Maritime University's financial mismanagement and the misappropriation of funds intended to upgrade it.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope Article of Faith: No salvation without holiness (2), By Femi Aribisala The insecurity triad: Azikiwe, Awolowo, & Chinweizu — Nigeria 's elite class of framework builders, By Max Amuchie Nigeria n Air Force (NAF) plane The Nigeria n Air Force (NAF) said it has commenced the rotation of personnel deployed in Operation Fansan Yannma, a joint task force in the North-west, and other operational theatres across the country as part of efforts to strengthen troops' welfare, mental resilience, and combat effectiveness.

The exercise is designed to allow personnel who have completed their 'tour of duty' to rest, recover from the pressures of prolonged combat operations, and reunite with their families before returning to active service





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Maritime University Upgrade Financial Management Misappropriation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Oil-well Dispute, President's Axe Move and MoreCoverage of current events in Nigeria, including the impasse in the upgrade of a maritime university, the resolution of the Cross River oil-well dispute, the removal of a finance minister by the President and more.

Read more »

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyAn in-depth report on the missed opportunity to upgrade Nigeria's maritime university and how the funds intended for this purpose were diverted to other purposes.

Read more »

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyDetails of a special report on the dispute regarding the upgrade of a Nigerian maritime university and an overview of the situation of the money that was meant for the upgrade effort, which was instead being directed into a repealed academy.

Read more »

Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stall and Its BeneficiariesThe report delves into the scandalous deals and mismanagement of funds that have led to the stalling of the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, one of the projects supposedly funded by billions of naira.

Read more »