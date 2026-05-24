The text discusses the challenges faced by Nigeria's maritime university in upgrading its facilities while billions of naira are being diverted to a repealed academy.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Article of Faith: No salvation without holiness (2), By Femi Aribisala The insecurity triad: Azikiwe, Awolowo, & Chinweizu — Nigeria ’s elite class of framework builders, By Max Amuchie In a disclaimer issued on Saturday, the army said the impersonators were operating fraudulent Facebook accounts bearing the name of an officer.

The Nigerian Army has raised the alarm over the activities of ‘fraudsters’ operating fake social media accounts with the identities of senior military officers to deceive and defraud unsuspecting Nigerians





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Nigeria Maritime University Upgrade Repealed Academy Billions Fraudulent Accounts Cyber Impersonation Security Agencies

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stall, Inherited Dilapidated Facilities, Appeal for SupportThe news text discusses various topics, including the upgrade of a maritime university, an oil-well dispute that restores hope in Cross River, the National Party of Nigeria, the internal debate surrounding the dismissal of the finance minister, illegal timber trade fueling terrorism, and improvements in primary healthcare delivery in Enugu State.

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Oil-well Dispute, President's Axe Move and MoreCoverage of current events in Nigeria, including the impasse in the upgrade of a maritime university, the resolution of the Cross River oil-well dispute, the removal of a finance minister by the President and more.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyAn in-depth report on the missed opportunity to upgrade Nigeria's maritime university and how the funds intended for this purpose were diverted to other purposes.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyDetails of a special report on the dispute regarding the upgrade of a Nigerian maritime university and an overview of the situation of the money that was meant for the upgrade effort, which was instead being directed into a repealed academy.

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