The news text discusses the challenges faced by Nigeria's maritime university upgrade and the diversion of funds to a repealed academy. It also mentions the oil-well dispute and the Vietnamese teaching the Africans.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Editorial What the Vietnamese taught the Africa ns, By Owei Lakemfa Blood on Uniforms EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria , Benin Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), a joint force in the North-east, have ‘rescued’ 92 civilians kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa Province ( ISWAP ) terrorists along the Buratai–Kamuya road in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State .

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Editorial What the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa Blood on Uniforms EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), a joint force in the North-east, have ‘rescued’ 92 civilians kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists along the Buratai–Kamuya road in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State





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Nigeria Maritime University Repealed Academy Oil-Well Dispute Vietnamese Africa Tinubu Wale Edun Finance Minister Operation Hadin Kai Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Dora Area Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team Kidnapped Victims Terrorists Tactical Objectives Civilian Rescue Swift Force North-East Theatre Surveillance Capability Combat Readiness Boko Haram Islamic State West Africa Province ISWAP Biu Local Government Area Of Borno State Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari General Area Borno State Biu Local Government Area Bulatari-Kamuya Road Mangari-Dora Area Bula Zarma Mangari

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