Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow Into Repealed Academy, Ijeoma 'Phyna' Otabor's Biggest Mistakes After BBNaija, Nigerian Actress' Family Struggles Revealed, and More in This Week's Special Report

This week's Special Report highlights a few significant events, including the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, concern over Nigeria's illegal timber trade and terrorism, and Ijeoma "Phyna" Otabor's biggest mistakes after winning BBNaija. The news text is over 2500 characters in length and covers multiple topics.

Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope Editorial: What the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa Blood on Uniforms: EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister Investigation: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin "Nobody cared about investment; everybody just wanted money.

Some told me their husbands had died and they needed ₦1 million. Others said they wanted to dig boreholes. I know how many boreholes I sponsored for family members.

" - Ijeoma "Phyna" Otabor, a Nollywood star, describes her biggest mistakes after winning BBNaija





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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Oil-Well Dispute Former Bbnaija Winner Ijeoma 'Phyna' Otabor's Illegal Timber Trade Fuelling Terrorism Benin

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Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy / Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope / Editorial / What the National Party of Nigeria taught President Tinubu, By Jibrin Ibrahim / Blood on Uniforms / EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister / INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin / What the National Party of Nigeria taught President Tinubu, By Jibrin IbrahimThis special report discusses the stagnation of a university's upgrade project, the removal of funds from a repealed academy, and Nigerian politics under the administration of Jibrin Ibrahim. Additionally, it includes an editorial on the former finance ministry and several investigative pieces, such as illegal timber trade and the fostering of terrorism.

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Investigation: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic processes: Issues and prospects, By Mohammed Bello Adoke Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeThis news text is a special report that covers various topics, including Nigeria's maritime university upgrade, the oil-well dispute, the editorial on safeguarding Nigeria's democratic processes, and an investigation on the illegal timber trade in North-central Nigeria, Benin. The passage highlights the struggles and challenges in Nigeria's political and economic spheres, as well as the importance of protecting the country's democratic processes and combating illegal timber activities.

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I regret using my BBNaija prize money to support family membersBig Brother Naija Season 7 winner Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has said her biggest regret is using the prize money she won from the

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Season 7 Winner, Phyna, Breaks Down in Tears Over Critics' Accusations of Neglecting Sister's FamilyIjeoma Otabor, the Season 7 winner of 'Big Brother Africa,' breaks down in tears while responding to critics over the death of her younger sister, Ruth. She shares her family's struggles with harsh judgement and the impact of lies on their lives.

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