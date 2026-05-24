The news text discusses the issue of Nigeria's maritime university upgrade and the flow of billions into a repealed academy.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Editorial What the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa Blood on Uniforms EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (PHOTO CREDIT: SS Lazio on X)midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was on target as Lazio closed out their 2025–26 Serie A campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Pisa at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening in a contest that also featured fellow Nigerian midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Editorial What the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa Blood on Uniforms EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (PHOTO CREDIT: SS Lazio on X)midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was on target as Lazio closed out their 2025–26 Serie A campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Pisa at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening in a contest that also featured fellow Nigerian midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro





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Maritime University Upgrade Repealed Academy Billions Nigeria's Maritime Sector Political Corruption

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Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy / Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope / Editorial / What the National Party of Nigeria taught President Tinubu, By Jibrin Ibrahim / Blood on Uniforms / EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister / INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin / What the National Party of Nigeria taught President Tinubu, By Jibrin IbrahimThis special report discusses the stagnation of a university's upgrade project, the removal of funds from a repealed academy, and Nigerian politics under the administration of Jibrin Ibrahim. Additionally, it includes an editorial on the former finance ministry and several investigative pieces, such as illegal timber trade and the fostering of terrorism.

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Investigation: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic processes: Issues and prospects, By Mohammed Bello Adoke Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeThis news text is a special report that covers various topics, including Nigeria's maritime university upgrade, the oil-well dispute, the editorial on safeguarding Nigeria's democratic processes, and an investigation on the illegal timber trade in North-central Nigeria, Benin. The passage highlights the struggles and challenges in Nigeria's political and economic spheres, as well as the importance of protecting the country's democratic processes and combating illegal timber activities.

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