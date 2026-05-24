This news provides updates on various topics, including issues related to Nigeria's maritime university upgrade, a detailed report on an oil-well dispute that is said to restore hope to Cross River, a critical editorial article exploring the ideas shared by the Vietnamese with Africans, information on the illegal civilian war threat caused by illegal timber trade, and the celebration of Nigerian authors featuring young authors aged 9-11 years in Lagos.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope Editorial What the Vietnam ese taught the Africans , By Owei Lakemfa Blood on Uniforms EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria , Benin Gubernatorial Young authors, aged nine to eleven years, were among Nigeria n authors celebrated in Lagos on Saturday as they showcased their books.

The festival known as Acada was also aimed at promoting reading culture





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African News Nigeria Maritime University Oil-Well Dispute Vietnam Africans Young Authors Illegal Timber Trade Gubernatorial Lagos Reading Culture Olukemi Oluwatoyin Falilatoyinoye Olabisiode Garba Więcej Herbert Mark Adekolu Adisa-Onlye Sonali Adhikari

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