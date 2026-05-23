Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed Academy, and Unity In APC

Explains about the upgradation of maritime university and the rejection of billions to a defunct academy by the current administration.

Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy | Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope | Editorial: What the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa | Blood on Uniforms: EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister | INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin | The affirmation exercise, conducted across all 255 political wards in the 23 local government areas of the state, witnessed a large turnout of party members and stakeholders who rallied behind President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy | Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope | Editorial: What the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa | Blood on Uniforms: EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister | INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin | The affirmation exercise, conducted across all 255 political wards in the 23 local government areas of the state, witnessed a large turnout of party members and stakeholders who rallied behind President Tinubu’s re-election bid





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Unity Loyalty Confidence Maritime University Upgrade Billions Rejected To Defunct Academy APC

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stall and Related NewsSpecial Report on Nigeria's maritime university upgrade being stalled by billions being diverted to repealed academy. Oil-well Dispute report that brings hope to Cross River. Editorial on blood on uniforms. EXCLUSIVE about why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister. INVESTIGATION on how illegal timber trade fuels terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyAn in-depth report on the lingering upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university amidst financial siphoning from the school's account to an obsolete institution.

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade and Maritime Sector DevelopmentsExamines the challenges and obstacles faced in upgrading Nigeria's maritime university and the issues surrounding the oil-well dispute in Cross River. Also highlights the reasons behind the dismissal of the finance minister and investigates the illegal timber trade as a source of terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyDiscusses the lack of progress in Nigeria's maritime university upgrade due to funds diverted for an annulled institution.

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