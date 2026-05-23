The Nigerian government has been accused of diverting funds intended for the upgrade of the Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta State, to the defunct Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) in Oron, Akwa Ibom State. The move has raised concerns about the government's commitment to the development of the maritime sector and the potential for corruption.

Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy. The Nigeria n government has been accused of diverting funds intended for the upgrade of the Maritime University in Okerenkoko , Delta State , to the defunct Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) in Oron , Akwa Ibom State .

The move has raised concerns about the government's commitment to the development of the maritime sector and the potential for corruption. The Maritime University, established in 2016, was designed to train skilled personnel for the Nigerian maritime industry.

However, the project has been plagued by delays and setbacks, with the government now diverting funds to the MAN, which was closed down in 2016. The decision has been met with criticism from stakeholders in the maritime sector, who argue that the government should prioritize the development of the Maritime University. The controversy highlights the challenges faced by the Nigerian government in implementing its ambitious plans for the maritime sector.





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Nigeria Maritime University Upgrade Funding Corruption Maritime Academy Of Nigeria Oron Akwa Ibom State Okerenkoko Delta State

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