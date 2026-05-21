The article discusses the issues faced by Nigeria’s Maritime University, which has faced difficulties in upgrading due to the misuse of billions of dollars meant for its construction by officials who had been removed from office.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope Editorial: Blood on Uniforms EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan The judgement, delivered Wednesday, gutted key parts of INEC's Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for 2027 General Election.

(INEC) for key pre-election activities, including the conduct of primary elections of political parties, ahead of the 2027 general elections, holding that the electoral body acted outside its statutory powers under the Electoral Act 2026





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NIGERIA MARITIME UNIVERSITY BILLIONS OFFICIALS CONSTRUCTION MISUSE REPLACEMENT

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyNews report detailing the delay in upgrading the Nigerian maritime university and the allocation of billions of dollars to a now-repealed academy.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyExclusive details on the delay in Nigeria's maritime university upgrade as billions are redirected from the academy that was recently repealed.

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SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThe maritime industry in Nigeria is crucial for the country's development. However, there is a significant upgrade struggle that affects the maritime university, with numerous challenges persisting. Billions have been alleged to be misused, causing a crisis of confidence.

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Shoddy Governance and Bribery AllegationsSpecial Report: The management of a prominent maritime institution in Nigeria is accused of engaging in massive fraud, shoddy governance acts, and misuse of government funds.

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