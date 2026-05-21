The news text discusses the challenges faced by Nigeria's maritime university in upgrading its infrastructure while billions of dollars are being diverted to a repealed academy.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Editorial BLOOD ON UNIFORMS EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria , Benin Gubernatorial Ali-Balogun’s professional journey is deeply intertwined with the growth of public relations practice in Nigeria and Africa.

With over three decades of experience, she has not only built a flourishing career but has also contributed immensely to institutional development, ethical communication, and professional mentoring. It never crossed my mind that Nkechi Ali-Balogun had turned 70 when she recently called me over promotional items for one of her professional initiatives. Her voice was as energetic, composed, and intellectually sharp as ever.

For over two decades, I have regarded her as one of the most inspiring personalities and role models in public relations practice — not only in Nigeria but across Africa. Calm, calculated, graceful, yet firm in conviction, she possesses that rare ability to welcome constructive criticism wholeheartedly, while remaining deeply committed to professionalism and ethical communication.

On the campaign flyers of aspirants contesting for the presidency of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, ahead of the Institute’s Annual General Meeting scheduled for 24 August, 2023. The survey involved 25 Mass Communication undergraduates undergoing internship training at PRNigeria Centres in Abuja and Kano. The interns were asked to evaluate the campaign materials of the two frontline contenders for the NIPR presidency: Dr Ike Neliaku and Mrs Nkechi Ali-Balogun.

The interns generally considered Ali-Balogun’s flyers aesthetically appealing because of their simplicity, elegant colour combination, and restrained messaging. However, they also observed that the materials contained limited personal branding information. Her name appeared abbreviated and less prominent, while there were fewer descriptive slogans projecting her personality and professional credentials. Interestingly, some female respondents interpreted the absence of flamboyant catchphrases as deliberate and strategic — a subtle departure from the intimidating self-glorification often associated with Nigerian political campaigns.

When she called me, she argued passionately that the overall framing appeared to “demarket” her candidacy beyond the objective assessment made by the interns. But what struck me most was not her complaint — it was her maturity. Despite her reservations, she commended the young interns for their effort and even expressed willingness to support their aspirations and professional growth. Over the years, our paths have crossed repeatedly at national and international PR events.

One enduring quality about Nkechi Ali-Balogun is her generosity of spirit. She never hesitates to encourage good performance, thoughtful presentations, or innovative ideas. Her commendations are sincere, and her criticisms are usually constructive. In fact, in a deliberate effort to prove that I neither influenced nor manipulated the editorial position of the interns, I later wrote a personal opinion article titled “NIPR Presidency: Between Nkechi Ali-Balogun and Ike Neliaku,” which was published in several national newspapers.

In that article, I described her as the quintessential woman in public relations — a title I still believe fits perfectly. Over the years, our paths have crossed repeatedly at national and international PR events. One enduring quality about Nkechi Ali-Balogun is her generosity of spirit. She never hesitates to encourage good performance, thoughtful presentations, or innovative ideas.

Her commendations are sincere, and her criticisms are usually constructive. A Fellow of NIPR and a respected senior member of APRA, Ali-Balogun is the principal consultant and chief executive officer of NECCI Limited, a Lagos-based public relations consultancy that has remained influential in strategic communication and corporate reputation management. Before establishing herself fully in consultancy, she built an impressive corporate career, serving as Head of Corporate Affairs at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank and later at Equitorial Trust Bank.

Earlier still, she spent five years at the Nigerian Television Authority as a producer, scriptwriter, and consultant — an experience that sharpened her media intelligence and storytelling skills. She is currently chairperson/CEO Public Relations Consultants of Nigeria (PRCAN). Academically, she remains equally accomplished





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Nigeria Maritime University Upgrade Academy Repealed Billions Infrastructure

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