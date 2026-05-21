Nigeria's maritime university upgrade has been stalled due to billions of Naira being invested in a defunct institution, sparking concerns about mismanagement and lack of oversight. This news highlights the corruption and inefficiency in the country's education system.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy; Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope; The missing numbers in education metrics, By Zainab Suleiman Okino; Blood on Uniforms; EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister; INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin; Inside the informant networks undermining Nigeria’s anti-banditry campaign, By Samuel Aruwan; Lawyer files suit against Electoral Act’s provision disallowing querying election winner’s constitutional qualification.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy; Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope; The missing numbers in education metrics, By Zainab Suleiman Okino; Blood on Uniforms; EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister; INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin; Inside the informant networks undermining Nigeria’s anti-banditry campaign, By Samuel Aruwan; Lawyer files suit against Electoral Act’s provision disallowing querying election winner’s constitutional qualification





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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Billions Of Naira Defunct Institution Corruption Inefficiency

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SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThe text reports on the delay in upgrading a Nigerian maritime university and the flow of billions into an academy that has been repealed.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyAn investigative report reveals that billions of government funds have been diverted to an academy that was formerly owned by the Maritime University, which has led to the university's upgrade project being stalled.

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed Academy - Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Despite Significant Funds - Nigeria's Education Sector Faces ChallengesThe news text discusses the situation of Nigeria's maritime university upgrade, the controversy surrounding the payment of allowances to Nigerian students studying abroad, and the commitment of the Nigerian government to develop policies for quality education and human capital development.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyIn this SPECIAL REPORT, we delve into the challenges and controversies surrounding the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, which has been plagued by corruption, mismanagement, and a lack of funds, even as billions have been diverted to the defunct Ele-Wei academy.

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