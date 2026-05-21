The article discusses the challenges faced by the Nigerian Maritime University in upgrading its facilities while billions of Naira are being diverted to the repealed academy.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope The missing numbers in education metrics, By Zainab Suleiman Okino Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo General Ibrahim Attahiru belonged to that noble fraternity of patriots whose lives remind us that leadership is ultimately about service, not self-preservation.

History is often kindest to leaders whose service transcends ambition and whose lives become symbols of duty that is larger than themselves. General Attahiru belonged unmistakably to that rare category. Rising from remarkably humble beginnings to the apex of the Nigerian Army’ leadership, his story embodied the triumph of resilience, discipline and providence over limitation. He represented hope to countless young Nigerians from disadvantaged backgrounds, demonstrating that greatness is not the exclusive preserve of the privileged.

There are certain dates that history engraves upon the human conscience with indelible permanence. They become moments frozen in emotional amber. These are occasions when time itself appears to pause in collective disbelief. The 21st of May 2021 remains one of such days in Nigeria’s contemporary history.

Five years later, the memory of the tragic Nigerian Air Force plane crash near Kaduna airport that claimed the life of the 21st Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other gallant officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces still evokes a profound sense of national bereavement and unfinished longing. I remember vividly where I was when the devastating news filtered through.

The initial reports seemed too catastrophic to be true, that they had perished in an air disaster while on official duty to the nation. Like millions of Nigerians, I struggled to reconcile the enormity of the tragedy with reality itself. The disbelief quickly gave way to grief, not merely for a beautiful family robbed of a devoted husband and father, but for a nation suddenly deprived of a courageous military leader at a critical moment in its chequered history.

Five years on, the memory of General Attahiru has grown even more luminous. History is often kindest to leaders whose service transcends ambition and whose lives become symbols of duty that is larger than themselves. General Attahiru belonged unmistakably to that rare category. Shortly after his death, his widow, Mrs Fati Attahiru, established the General Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation (GIAF) to immortalise the values he lived and died for: service, compassion, leadership and national duty.

His now-famous address to troops in Dikwa in February 2021 remains etched in public memory as one of the defining military exhortations of modern Nigeria. Delivered amidst intense insurgent offensives in the North-East, his words carried not only urgency but conviction, courage and contagious patriotism. He demanded immediate operational results and personally inspired confidence amongst troops who had endured years of asymmetric warfare. True to his charge, the forces responded decisively, recapturing strategic territories within day





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Nigeria Maritime University Repealed Academy Upgrade Challenges Billions Of Naira

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyIn this SPECIAL REPORT, we delve into the challenges and controversies surrounding the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, which has been plagued by corruption, mismanagement, and a lack of funds, even as billions have been diverted to the defunct Ele-Wei academy.

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