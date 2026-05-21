Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flowed Into Repealed Academy

Nigeria's non-oil export sector is facing threats from logistics and energy costs, despite the massive growth potential it signals, according to a new report. The report revealed that exporters reported increased inland transport and port handling costs over the period, causing challenges for the sector.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope The missing numbers in education metrics, By Zainab Suleiman Okino Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo In the index, a staggering 77.7 per cent of exporters reported increased inland transport and port handling costs over the period.

The Nigerian non-oil export sector is facing threats from logistics and energy costs despite the massive growth potential the sector signals, a new report revealed. The report, titled '3T Impex Non-Oil Export Index Report 2026', published on Wednesday, revealed the paradox of Nigeria's international trade sector. Published by 3T Impex Trade Consulting, the report synthesised data from 87,824 export transactions between 2021 and 2025, alongside a detailed sentiment survey of 94 active non-oil exporters across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones





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Nigeria Non-Oil Export Sector Logistics Energy Costs Exporters Business Confidence Index Predictive Outlook Index EBITDA Regulatory Efficiency Index

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