Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed Academy

The Maritime University of Nigeria reported a significant decline in its enrollment, with experts attributing the decline to the absorption of funds intended for its upgrade into a different institution - National Maritime Commission. The article also mentions that several infrastructure projects related to the university also remained unfunded and that former commissioners used to misappropriate funds. The university currently operates on a devasted existence.

Governor Zulum paid a visit to Uba to sympathize with affected families following the school abduction in Mussa and reassure them of the government's efforts to secure the children's release.

Multiple community sources and parents expressed disappointment in the governor visiting Uba instead of Mussa. They questioned why the governor chose not to visit the affected community directly and felt the parents' children should have been prioritized. There were varying accounts on a reported support package, with community leaders and representatives conveying that the governor had provided transport support and ₦10 million.

However, the newspaper could not independently verify the amount involved. Parents and residents were more concerned with the return of the abducted children than discussions around financial assistance.





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Maritime University Of Nigeria University Enrollment Decline Financial Misappropriation

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