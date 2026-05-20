The text discusses the challenges faced by Nigeria's maritime university, including the diversion of funds to a repealed academy and the need for urgent government action to address persistent insecurity.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hope The missing numbers in education metrics, By Zainab Suleiman Okino Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo NLC warned that persistent insecurity could push desperate citizens toward relying on criminal groups for protection, describing such a possibility as dangerous for national unity and democratic governance.

(NLC) has demanded urgent government action over the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. Mr Ajaero described the incident as another painful reminder of worsening security situation across communities nationwide. He said the abduction of school children from Community High School, LEA Basic School, Ahoro Esinele, and First Baptist School, Yawota, had shocked Nigerians and attracted widespread concern.

The tragedy of Ahoro Esinele and Yawota demonstrates that no community is safe anymore, while innocent children are increasingly becoming targets of violent criminal groups. We have had enough of condolences and endless assurances. Nigerians expect decisive action, effective rescue operations and stronger security measures capable of protecting lives and restoring public confidence," Ajaero stated. The latest incident must not be treated as another routine tragedy, warning that continued attacks on schools and communities threatened national stability and public trust.

Government at all levels must wake up to the reality that insecurity has become a direct threat to national survival, social stability and citizens’ confidence in democratic institutions. Our security agencies must undertake sincere soul-searching and adopt stronger strategies because Nigerians can no longer continue living in fear, uncertainty and endless mourning. The NLC president, however, expressed concern that security operatives were reportedly repelled by improvised explosive devices allegedly deployed by the abductors during the rescue attempts in the area.

He also alleged that the abductors used the kidnapped pupils and teachers as human shields, thereby complicating efforts by security personnel and local volunteers to secure their release safely. Mr Ajaero said the development reflected declining national capacity for effective rescue operations and deterrence against criminal groups terrorising communities and targeting innocent citizens across the country presently.

He warned that persistent insecurity could push desperate citizens toward relying on criminal groups for protection, describing such a possibility as dangerous for national unity and democratic governance. According to him, rural communities previously considered safe are now vulnerable, while residents increasingly fear that major urban centres may eventually experience similar attacks in broad daylight situations.

Mr Ajaero called for sincere national conversations on insecurity, urging governments at all levels to adopt fresh strategies and stronger tactics against terrorism and organised criminal activities nationwide. (NAN)





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Maritime University Repealed Academy Insecurity Abduction Cross River Community High School First Baptist School Security Agencies Local Vigilantes Human Shields Declining National Capacity Terrorism Organised Criminal Activities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyAn investigative report reveals that billions of government funds have been diverted to an academy that was formerly owned by the Maritime University, which has led to the university's upgrade project being stalled.

Read more »

Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed Academy - Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Despite Significant Funds - Nigeria's Education Sector Faces ChallengesThe news text discusses the situation of Nigeria's maritime university upgrade, the controversy surrounding the payment of allowances to Nigerian students studying abroad, and the commitment of the Nigerian government to develop policies for quality education and human capital development.

Read more »

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyIn this SPECIAL REPORT, we delve into the challenges and controversies surrounding the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, which has been plagued by corruption, mismanagement, and a lack of funds, even as billions have been diverted to the defunct Ele-Wei academy.

Read more »

Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyThis special report highlights the ongoing issue with the Nigerian Maritime University's upgrade and the billions of naira that continue to be misappropriated and wasted on a defunct institution.

Read more »