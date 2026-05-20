The news text discusses the challenges faced by Nigeria's maritime university upgrade and the diversion of funds to a repealed academy. It also mentions the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope EditorialContent monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope EditorialContent monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate.

Mr Pate said the government had activated precautionary measures following recent Ebola outbreaks in parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda to strengthen national health security. The federal government has reassured Nigerians that there is no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease in the country, while intensifying preparedness and surveillance measures nationwide. The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, gave the assurance in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Mr Pate said the government had activated precautionary measures following recent Ebola outbreaks in parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda to strengthen national health security. He said surveillance systems had been strengthened nationwide, while relevant agencies such as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and Port Health Services were closely monitoring developments.

According to him, the ministry is also collaborating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and regional health authorities to ensure early detection and rapid response to any potential threat.

"While Nigeria currently has no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease, the federal government is taking all necessary proactive measures to strengthen national preparedness, surveillance and coordination mechanisms," he said. He added that ongoing measures included enhanced surveillance, improved nationwide monitoring, and strengthened screening protocols at all points of entry into the country. Mr Pate also said that health declaration procedures had been reinforced in collaboration with Port Health Services to reduce the risk of importing the disease into Nigeria.

He said that coordination with state ministries of health and other stakeholders had been intensified to ensure effective response mechanisms across all levels of government. According to him, laboratory preparedness and diagnostic capacity had also been strengthened to enable prompt detection and confirmation of suspected cases. The minister said infection prevention and control measures were being reinforced in health facilities, while public awareness campaigns and community engagement activities had also been stepped up.

Mr Pate urged Nigerians to remain calm, avoid panic, and refrain from spreading misinformation that could cause unnecessary fear among the public. He advised citizens to observe preventive measures such as regular handwashing and avoiding contact with bodily fluids of persons showing symptoms of illness. He also encouraged the public to promptly report any unusual illness to the nearest health facility for timely investigation and medical attention.

FAAN announces additional health screening measures, enhanced Ebola surveillance at Nigerian airports Healthcare workers across the country have also been advised to maintain a high index of suspicion, adhere strictly to infection prevention and control protocols, promptly isolate suspected cases, and report all suspected cases through established public health channels to ensure swift response and containment. Mr Pate reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to protecting public health through coordinated preparedness, surveillance and rapid response systems nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ebola Virus Disease is a severe and often fatal illness transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids





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Nigeria Maritime University Repealed Academy Ebola Outbreak Health Security Preventive Measures Infection Prevention Public Awareness Community Engagement Health Screening Ebola Surveillance Health Declaration Procedures Port Health Services World Health Organisation Regional Health Authorities Laboratory Preparedness Diagnostic Capacity Infection Control Protocols Health Facilities Public Health Channels Healthcare Workers Index Of Suspicions Isolation Protocols Public Reporting Health Preparedness Surveillance And Rapid Response Systems Public Health Health Security Ebola Virus Disease Infected Bodily Fluids Direct Contact Severe Illness Fatality Rate Transmission Preventive Measures Regular Handwashing Avoiding Contact Symptoms Of Illness Health Facilities Public Awareness Campaigns Community Engagement Activities Health Declaration Procedures Port Health Services World Health Organisation Regional Health Authorities Laboratory Preparedness Diagnostic Capacity Infection Control Protocols Health Facilities Public Health Channels Healthcare Workers Index Of Suspicions Isolation Protocols Public Reporting Health Preparedness Surveillance And Rapid Response Systems Public Health Health Security Ebola Virus Disease Infected Bodily Fluids Direct Contact Severe Illness Fatality Rate Transmission

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