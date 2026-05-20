This special report highlights the ongoing issue with the Nigerian Maritime University's upgrade and the billions of naira that continue to be misappropriated and wasted on a defunct institution.

Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy /Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope/EditorialContent monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo/Special REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy /Their resurgence followed Governor Caleb Mutfwang-led defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that collapsed opposition ranks and re-ordered the state’s political hierarchy ahead of the 2027 general election.

Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy/Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope/EditorialContent monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo/Special REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy/Their resurgence followed Governor Caleb Mutfwang-led defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that collapsed opposition ranks and re-ordered the state’s political hierarchy ahead of the 2027 general election





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Maritime University Upgrade Delayed Misappropriation Report Repealed Academy

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SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThe text reports on the delay in upgrading a Nigerian maritime university and the flow of billions into an academy that has been repealed.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyAn investigative report reveals that billions of government funds have been diverted to an academy that was formerly owned by the Maritime University, which has led to the university's upgrade project being stalled.

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed Academy - Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Despite Significant Funds - Nigeria's Education Sector Faces ChallengesThe news text discusses the situation of Nigeria's maritime university upgrade, the controversy surrounding the payment of allowances to Nigerian students studying abroad, and the commitment of the Nigerian government to develop policies for quality education and human capital development.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyIn this SPECIAL REPORT, we delve into the challenges and controversies surrounding the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, which has been plagued by corruption, mismanagement, and a lack of funds, even as billions have been diverted to the defunct Ele-Wei academy.

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