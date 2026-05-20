Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls As Billions Flow Into Repealed Academy

The ASUU, University of Cross River (UniCross) chapter has commenced an indefinite strike over members' welfare and non-implementation of agreements reached with the national body. In addition to the new salary structure and other welfare benefits, other demands include implementation of non-financial components of the 2025 ASUU-FG renegotiated agreement, increased government funding, and prompt payment of salaries.

According to the union, the 'total and indefinite' strike is due to the failure to implement the new salary structure and other welfare benefits of the academic staff.

Among the demands listed by the union is that non-financial components of the 2025 ASUU-FG renegotiated agreement should be implemented without delay. It demanded increased government funding of the university and prompt payment of salaries in the institution not later than the third day of each succeeding month.

It also demanded that all unpaid salaries and arrears of 35 per cent and 25 per cent wage award implemented in public universities since January 2023 be paid to UniCross chapter members without further delay





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Politics Strike Nigeria ASUU Unicross Strike Indefinite Government Funding Salary Structure Welfare Benefits Francesca Bassey Vice-Chancellor ASUU-FG Renegotiated Agreement Non-Financial Components Unicross Chapter Nigeria's Maritime University Government Subvention 2009 FG-ASUU Agreement Promotion Arrears Earned Academic Allowances

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