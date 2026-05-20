This special report discusses the issue of billions being diverted and misused for the repeal of a maritime university and the lack of progress in the needed upgrade.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope Editorial Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo The former head of state was overthrown on 29 July 1975 while attending the 12th summit of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in Kampala, Uganda.

Nigeria's former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has revealed how officers he trusted and relied upon to transform the country eventually turned against him and overthrew his government in July 1975





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Nigeria Upgraded University Billion Allocation Repealed Maritime Academy Upheld Head Of State

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