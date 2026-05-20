Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy, Wizkid hits 11 billion streams on Spotify, Cross River hopes restored with oil-well dispute report

Explore the issues of the Nigerian maritime industry, the global achievment of Wizkid's music career, and the positive impact of a report on resolving a local oil-well dispute.

SPECIAL REPORT : Nigeria s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross Rivers hope Editorial Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo SPECIAL REPORT : Nigeria s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross Rivers hope Editorial Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo Nigeria n Afrobeats singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid , has set a new record as the first Africa n artiste to hit 11 billion streams on Spotify, marking another milestone in his global music career .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement was made on Tuesday by music data handle @ChaftsAfrica on X, (formerly Twitter) naming him the first African artiste to reach the milestone. The milestone came days after the release of Wizkids collaboration with DJ Tunez titled State of Mind on 15 May, which recorded more than 685,000 Spotify streams globally within its first day.

NAN also reports that earlier in January, Big Wiz as the singer is fondly called by his teeming fans and industry peers, became the first African artist to reach 10 billion streams on Spotify. Entertainment industry players and fans have also described the milestone as another major moment for African music on the global stage





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SPECIAL REPORT Nigeria Maritime University Billions Repealed Academy Wizkid Africa Streams Global Music Career Collaboration Nigerian Afrobeats Began 11 Billion Streams

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