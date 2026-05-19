The article discusses the challenges faced by the Nigerian Maritime University in upgrading its facilities while billions of Naira are being spent on the repealed academy.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy OIL-WELL DISPUTE: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope WHERE ARE NIGERIA’S LAWYER-STATESMEN?

EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin HOW THE CRAVE FOR ENCOUNTERS IS DESTROYING YOUNG NIGERIAN CHRISTIANS Bello Maigari, the chairperson, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly Primary Elections Committee for Zamfara State, announced the outcomes of the primaries on Tuesday. The APC held a hitch-free exercise under the supervision of the election committee from Abuja, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media, security agencies, party stakeholders, and loyalists.

Mr Maigari listed the winners as Abdulmalik Zubairu for Bungudu/Maru with 46,000 votes, Isah Muhammad for Anka/Talata Mafara who polled 35,139 votes, while Bello Hassan got 23,070 votes to represent Zurmi/Shinkafi. Others, according to him, are Kabiru Ahmadu (Maipalace) for Gusau/Tsafe, who scored 85,723 votes, Sulaiman Abubakar, who grabbed the Gummi/Bukkuyum ticket with 39,299 votes; and Aminu Jaji of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji polled 37,064 votes and Bakura/Maradun was won by Muhammad Ahmad-Sani with 34,282 votes.

He also thanked the Zamfara APC leadership for the cooperation that ensured a successful conclusion. Speaking at the collation centre, Zamfara APC chairperson, Kabiru Moyi, praised the committee for conducting a peaceful and transparent primaries in line with party guidelines. Mr Moyi thanked APC members for their peaceful conduct and urged supporters to maintain the same spirit ahead of the senatorial, governorship, and state assembly primaries





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Nigeria Maritime University Upgrade Repealed Academy Billion Naira Senatorial Primaries Governorship Primaries State Assembly Primaries

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Billions' FlowThis special report highlights the ongoing delay in upgrading Nigeria's Maritime Academy Oron into a university, despite billions of naira flowing into the institution that no longer exists legally. The report delves into the convergence of individuals' financial interests and weak accountability driving the delay.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyDiscusses the stalled upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university and the allocation of billions to the now-repealed academy.

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