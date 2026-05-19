The news text discusses the challenges faced by Nigeria's maritime university in upgrading its facilities while billions of Naira are being diverted to a repealed academy.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy OIL-WELL DISPUTE: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope WHERE ARE NIGERIA’S LAWYER-STATESMEN?

, By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu WHAT NIGERIA CALLED CHAOS, AFRICA NOW CALLS A MODEL, By Shuaib S. Agaka THE SSS OPERATIVES SUED SERAP IN OCTOBER 2024 OVER ALLEGED FALSE ACCUSATION THAT THEY INVADED ITS ABUJA OFFICE IN SEPTEMBER 2024. JUDGE YUSUF HALILU, IN HIS JUDGEMENT, AWARDED N100 MILLION DAMAGES AGAINST SERAP AS COMPENSATION FOR DEFAMATION OF TWO OPERATIVES OF THE SECRET POLICE ORGANISATION.

THE COURT, IN ITS JUDGEMENT, DIRECTED THE ORGANISATION TO ISSUE PUBLIC APOLOGIES, PAY N1 MILLION IN LITIGATION COSTS, AND A 10 PER CENT ANNUAL POST-JUDGMENT INTEREST ON THE N100 MILLION DAMAGES UNTIL FULLY PAID





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Maritime University Upgrade Repealed Academy Billions Of Naira Challenges

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Billions' FlowThis special report highlights the ongoing delay in upgrading Nigeria's Maritime Academy Oron into a university, despite billions of naira flowing into the institution that no longer exists legally. The report delves into the convergence of individuals' financial interests and weak accountability driving the delay.

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Special Report: Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyThe article highlights the controversy surrounding the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, with billions of government funds allegedly being used for other purposes instead. It also mentions the potential impact on Cross River State, which could lose its seaport.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyDiscusses the stalled upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university and the allocation of billions to the now-repealed academy.

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyThis special report delves into the challenges and controversies surrounding the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, which has been plagued by financial mismanagement and political interference. The article highlights the misappropriation of funds and the impact on the institution's development.

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