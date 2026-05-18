Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed Academy: A Special Report; Inside the Report that Restores Cross River's Hope; Where are Nigeria's Lawyer-Statesmen? By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu; What Nigeria Called Chaos, Africa Now Calls a Model

This news text provides updates, including special reports, on various topics related to Nigeria and Africa, such as the maritime university upgrade dispute, the report that restores hope to Cross River, and the absence of lawyer-statesmen. It also provides information on the screening exercise of governorship and presidential aspirants by the African Democratic Congress.

Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hope Where are Nigeria ’s lawyer-statesmen?

By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu What Nigeria called chaos, Africa now calls a model, By Shuaib S. Agaka The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has screened more than 70 governorship aspirants on the first day of its screening exercise ahead of party primaries. Queen Okiyi, deputy national publicity secretary of the party, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Monday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ADC has scheduled screening of presidential aspirants for Wednesday, 20 May.

NAN also reports that screening of affected National Assembly aspirants from parts of Northern Nigeria will now hold in Abuja due to security concerns





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Politics Nigeria Politics Maritime University Upgrade Oil-Well Dispute Cross River Lawyer-Statesmen African Democratic Congress Governor Candidates Screening Properties Of President And Governor Screening Of Aspirants (Govt) Screening Of Aspirants (National Assembly) Secure Locations

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