The news text discusses the challenges faced by Nigeria's maritime university and the diversion of funds to a repealed academy, as well as the political developments in Kano State.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Where are Nigeria ’s lawyer-statesmen?

, By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu What Nigeria called chaos, Africa now calls a model, By Shuaib S. Agaka , By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu What Nigeria called chaos, Africa now calls a model, By Shuaib S. Agaka While Messrs Jibrin and Kawu are sitting senators seeking reelection, Mr Shekarau is eyeing a return to the Red Chamber.

Three key political figures in Kano State have secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial tickets unopposed for the 2027 general elections. Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau; Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin; and Abdulrahman Kawu emerged unopposed as the candidates for Kano Central, Kano North, and Kano South, respectively.

In Bichi, Mr Jibrin was affirmed as the party’s candidate; Mr Kawu secured the nomination in Rano, while Mr Shekarau emerged victorious for Kano Central during the election held in the Gezawa Local Government Area. Officials from the national headquarters of APC and representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were present at the events.

Speaking after the exercise, all three politicians expressed their gratitude to the national and state leadership of the APC, as well as their respective constituents, for continuing to trust in their leadership and representation. Governor Abba Yusuf attended the Kano South primary election held in Rano. His deputy, Murtala Garo, participated at the Kano North exercise.

The governor commended the peaceful conduct of the elections and expressed confidence that the people of Kano would overwhelmingly vote for President Bola Tinubu and all other APC candidates in the 2027 elections. In his remarks, Mr Barau thanked party members for their confidence in him through their overwhelming support and assured them of continued effective representation.

"Let me begin by thanking Almighty Allah for making my nomination possible. I also wish to appreciate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his leadership of the APC and the nation at large. He is doing extremely well, and we cannot thank him enough.

" "I also thank our hardworking Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, for the remarkable work he is doing to reposition Kano State. He is working tirelessly to actualise his vision for the state. I hope that, together with his deputy, Murtala Sule Garo, he will bring tremendous development to our state, Kano," he said





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Maritime University Repealed Academy Political Developments Kano State

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyThis special report delves into the challenges and controversies surrounding the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, which has been plagued by financial mismanagement and political interference. The article highlights the misappropriation of funds and the impact on the institution's development.

Read more »

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyDiscusses the ongoing issue of Nigeria's maritime university upgrade, as billions of Naira from a repealed academy have been allegedly diverted to fund it.

Read more »

Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyThis special report delves into the challenges and controversies surrounding the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, which has been plagued by financial mismanagement and political interference, despite billions of Naira being allocated for the project.

Read more »

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyNigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls while billions flow into a repealed academy, according to the Special Report. Also covered are the oil-well dispute that restores hope in Cross River and the search for Nigeria's lawyer-statesmen. Additionally, the article discusses what Nigeria called chaos, which Africa now calls a model.

Read more »