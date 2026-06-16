Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amidst Billions Flowing into Repealed Academy

The upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university has hit a roadblock, with funds reportedly going into a repealed academy. Meanwhile, Sokoto fights polio vaccine hesitancy, and the reasons behind the dismissal of Wale Edun as finance minister are revealed. In Akwa Ibom, the police commissioner dismisses allegations of discrimination against indigenous officers and confirms the governor's support for a deceased officer's family.

In a recent turn of events, the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university has hit a snag, with billions of naira reportedly flowing into a repealed academy .

This comes amidst the country's 27 years of democratic rule and ongoing health renewal efforts. Meanwhile, in Sokoto, a fight against polio vaccine hesitancy is underway, and the reasons behind the firing of Wale Edun as finance minister have been revealed exclusively.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Commissioner, Baba Azare, has dismissed allegations by a skit maker known as Local Man concerning the posting of the governor's Chief Security Officer (CSO) and the welfare of a deceased police officer who served at Government House, Uyo. According to Azare, police officers are recruited for national service and can be posted to any part of the country, refuting claims of discrimination against indigenous officers.

He also denied allegations that a deceased officer's burial was delayed due to the CSO's inaction and confirmed that the governor approved N10 million for the family and directed the construction of a compassionate home. Local Man, however, insists that indigenous officers are being maltreated and challenged the commissioner to provide evidence of the N10 million payment to the deceased officer's family.

The Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, confirmed the governor's approval of the N10 million donation but could not immediately confirm if it had been handed over to the beneficiaries. He also clarified that the state government does not recruit or pay police officers' salaries, and any inconvenience allowance depends on the officer's work and benefits





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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Billions Repealed Academy Polio Vaccine Hesitancy Wale Edun Finance Minister Akwa Ibom Police Officers Discrimination Deceased Officer's Benefits

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