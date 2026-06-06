Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amidst Repealed Academy Funding; Cross River's Oil-Well Dispute Resolved; Obi/Kwankwaso Ticket Could Reshape North-West Politics

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade project faces delays and setbacks despite substantial funding. The repeal of the NIMASA Act further complicates the situation. The Court of Appeal resolves the Cross River oil-well dispute, nullifying the PDP's Ibadan convention. An analysis explores how the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket could reshape North-west Nigeria's political landscape up to 2027.

Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade has stalled despite billions of naira being pumped into a repealed academy , according to a special report. The upgrade project, aimed at transforming the Nigeria n Maritime University , Okerenkoko, Delta State, into a world-class institution, has been marred by delays and setbacks.

Despite the government's commitment to the project, with billions of naira allocated in the 2021 and 2022 budgets, the upgrade has not progressed as expected. The special report also highlights how the repeal of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Act, which established the university, has further complicated the situation.

Meanwhile, in an oil-well dispute, the Court of Appeal has restored hope for Cross River State. The court held that the dispute over the party's national convention in Ibadan had become academic following binding decisions of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. The appeal stemmed from a Federal High Court judgement which recognised a caretaker leadership structure within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the party's interim arrangement.

The court anchored its decision on earlier appellate and Supreme Court pronouncements which nullified the party's national convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on 15 and 16 November 2025. In another development, an analysis explores how the potential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso could reshape political contests in North-west Nigeria up to 2027.

The alliance between the Labour Party's Obi and the New Nigeria Peoples Party's Kwankwaso has the potential to disrupt the political landscape, particularly in the north-west region, which has traditionally been dominated by the All Progressives Congress





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Nigeria Maritime University Upgrade Repealed Academy Oil-Well Dispute Cross River PDP Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso Political Contests North-West Nigeria

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