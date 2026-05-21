Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Shoddy Governance and Bribery Allegations

Special Report: The management of a prominent maritime institution in Nigeria is accused of engaging in massive fraud, shoddy governance acts, and misuse of government funds.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigerias maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy OIL-WELL DISPUTE: Inside the report that restores Cross Rivers hope THE MISSING NUMBERS IN EDUCATION METRICS, BY ZAINAB SULEIMAN OKINO BLOOD ON UNIFORMS: EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin INSIDE THE INFORMANT NETWORKS UNDERMINING NIGERIAs ANTI-BANDITRY CAMPAIGN, BY SAMUEL ARUWAN A WITNESS, WHO IDENTIFIED HIMSELF SIMPLY AS OBUA, SAID AN UNAUTHORIZED MAN WAS GIVING HIS FEMALE FRIEND A DRIVING LESSON WHEN THEIR VEHICLE RANMED INTO THE ESOMONU FAMILY HOUSE. in Rivers State has assured the public of a thorough investigation into an accident that killed three children at the Ogbunuabali area of Port Harcourt metropolis.

Blessing Agabe, the police spokesperson in Rivers, gave the assurance in a statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday. Tsahlyarwe Agnes Mutwatha Ndong, an evangelist and contemporary of late rapper Goldie Parks, has been arrested by the police for proselytizing. She is believed to be a go-between acting as a madam to facilitate the supply of raw sex workers to VIPs. She is being probed for possible association with the Network for the Exemption of Sex Workers (NESW)





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Maritime University Probe Bribery Mass Fraud Corrupt Governance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThe text reports on the delay in upgrading a Nigerian maritime university and the flow of billions into an academy that has been repealed.

Read more »

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyAn investigative report reveals that billions of government funds have been diverted to an academy that was formerly owned by the Maritime University, which has led to the university's upgrade project being stalled.

Read more »

Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed Academy - Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Despite Significant Funds - Nigeria's Education Sector Faces ChallengesThe news text discusses the situation of Nigeria's maritime university upgrade, the controversy surrounding the payment of allowances to Nigerian students studying abroad, and the commitment of the Nigerian government to develop policies for quality education and human capital development.

Read more »

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyIn this SPECIAL REPORT, we delve into the challenges and controversies surrounding the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, which has been plagued by corruption, mismanagement, and a lack of funds, even as billions have been diverted to the defunct Ele-Wei academy.

Read more »