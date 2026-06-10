Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Repealed Academy Scandal

The news text discusses various topics, including the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, an oil-well dispute, the abduction of school children in Borno's Askira-Uba, the fight against polio vaccine hesitancy in Sokoto, the firing of the finance minister by Tinubu, and the alleged disguise of an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft as Nigeria's national carrier.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Borno ’s Askira-Uba school children: The abduction Nigeria chose to ignore, By Zainab Suleiman Okino SPECIAL REPORT: Inside Sokoto ’s fight against polio vaccine hesitancy EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister Borno ’s Askira-Uba school children: The abduction Nigeria chose to ignore, By Zainab Suleiman Okino Less than 72 hours after the display of the aircraft, the Nigeria Air logo was removed from the aircraft and flown back to Ethiopian Airlines in Addis Ababa, the witness said.

EFCC investigator on Wednesday told an FCT High Court in Abuja how former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, allegedly disguised an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft as Nigeria’s national carrier during the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration. The aircraft was loaned to Nigeria for just three days from 27 to 29 May 2023 and was flown back to Ethiopia immediately after being passed off as a Nigeria Air national carrier.

The EFCC is prosecuting Mr Sirika alongside his daughter, Fatima Sirika, and her husband, Jalal Hamma, alongside the couple’s firm, Al Buraq Global Investment, on six counts, including contract fraud involving N2.8 billion. On 24 May 2023, a charter agreement with Ethiopian Airlines was entered into five days to the expiration of the defendant’s tenure for just a static display of the Nigeria Air logo on an aircraft.

The witness also said information and documents existed to corroborate his claim, which he said the EFCC received after it had written to Ethiopian Airlines





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Maritime University Academy Scandal Oil-Well Dispute Abduction Polio Vaccine Hesitancy Finance Minister Disguise Aircraft Ethiopian Airlines Nigeria Air Contract Fraud Borno Sokoto FCT High Court Abuja Former Minister Of Aviation Hadi Sirika Al Buraq Global Investment Tanaero Nigeria Limited Gabriel Tilmann Enitan Muyiwa Abel Permanent Secretary Voice Note Charter Agreement Static Display Aircraft Crew Local Models Nigeria Air Logo Nigeria Air Uniform Ceremonial Pictures Chartered Flight Ethiopian Airlines Crew Ethiopian Airlines Uniform Nigeria Air Nigeria Air Uniform Ceremonial Pictures Chartered Flight Ethiopian Airlines Crew Ethiopian Airlines Uniform Nigeria Air Logo Nigeria Air Uniform Ceremonial Pictures Chartered Flight Ethiopian Airlines Crew Ethiopian Airlines Uniform

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyA government taskforce has sealed a private health facility in Cross River after a patient died following surgery. The facility lacked operational licenses and standard consulting rooms.

Read more »

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyOil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope and Emir Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli at 60: Reflections on a unique form of leadership, By Samuel Aruwan

Read more »

Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Train Accident Claims Four LivesA train accident in Delta State has claimed four lives and injured 24 others, while the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university has stalled as billions flow into a repealed academy.

Read more »

Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyThe news text discusses the challenges faced by the Nigerian Maritime University in upgrading its facilities while billions of Naira are being used to fund the repeal of the university's charter.

Read more »