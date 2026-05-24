Nigeria's maritime university upgrade is on hold as billions of Naira have been invested in a repealed academy. The article explores the ongoing dispute that could have a significant impact on the development of the Nigerian maritime sector.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope Editorial: What the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa BLOOD ON UNIFORMS: EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Gubernatorial: At least 12 governors are approaching the end of their constitutionally allowed two terms, with many already positioning themselves for seats in the Senate.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope Editorial: What the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa BLOOD ON UNIFORMS: EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Gubernatorial: At least 12 governors are approaching the end of their constitutionally allowed two terms, with many already positioning themselves for seats in the Senate





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Nigeria's Maritime Sector Repealed Academy Oil-Well Dispute Vietnamese Influence Owe Lakemfa Tinubu Fired Wale Edun Finance Minister The Illegal Timber Trade

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stall and Related NewsSpecial Report on Nigeria's maritime university upgrade being stalled by billions being diverted to repealed academy. Oil-well Dispute report that brings hope to Cross River. Editorial on blood on uniforms. EXCLUSIVE about why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister. INVESTIGATION on how illegal timber trade fuels terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyAn in-depth report on the lingering upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university amidst financial siphoning from the school's account to an obsolete institution.

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade and Maritime Sector DevelopmentsExamines the challenges and obstacles faced in upgrading Nigeria's maritime university and the issues surrounding the oil-well dispute in Cross River. Also highlights the reasons behind the dismissal of the finance minister and investigates the illegal timber trade as a source of terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyDiscusses the lack of progress in Nigeria's maritime university upgrade due to funds diverted for an annulled institution.

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