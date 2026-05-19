Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Repealed Academy Scandal

The news text discusses the ongoing controversy surrounding the upgrade of Nigeria's Maritime University, which has been stalled due to the diversion of funds to a repealed academy. The article also highlights the oil-well dispute that could restore hope to Cross River and the reasons behind the firing of Wale Edun as finance minister by Tinubu.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hope Where are Nigeria’s lawyer-statesmen?

, By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu Blood on Uniforms EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin How the crave for encounters is destroying young Nigerian christians, By Ayo Akerele Lagos State House of Assembly member Desmond Elliot faces on Wednesday the toughest primary election he has faced since dumping acting for politics in 2015. The primary election may prove pivotal to his political future





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Maritime University Repealed Academy Oil-Well Dispute Lawyer-Statesmen Tinubu Wale Edun Maritime University Upgrade Cross River Political Realignments Internal Party Loyalty Political Succession Struggles Internal Democracy Longevity In Office Legislative Experience Political Continuity Constituency Projects Constituency Development Youth Employment Infrastructure Primary Healthcare Surulere Constituency I Desmond Elliot All Progressive Congress (APC) House Of Assembly Primaries Political Tensions Intrigues Surulere Constituency I Actor-Turned-Politician Political Resilience Celebrity Influence Name Recognition Loyalty To Party's Order Political Succession Struggles Internal Democracy Longevity In Office Legislative Experience Political Continuity Constituency Projects Constituency Development Youth Employment Infrastructure Primary Healthcare Surulere Area Residents Party Stalwarts Babajide Sanwo-Olu Barakat Odunuga-Bakare Political Leader Competence Experience

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Billions' FlowThis special report highlights the ongoing delay in upgrading Nigeria's Maritime Academy Oron into a university, despite billions of naira flowing into the institution that no longer exists legally. The report delves into the convergence of individuals' financial interests and weak accountability driving the delay.

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Special Report: Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyThe article highlights the controversy surrounding the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, with billions of government funds allegedly being used for other purposes instead. It also mentions the potential impact on Cross River State, which could lose its seaport.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyDiscusses the stalled upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university and the allocation of billions to the now-repealed academy.

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyThis special report delves into the challenges and controversies surrounding the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, which has been plagued by financial mismanagement and political interference. The article highlights the misappropriation of funds and the impact on the institution's development.

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