Nigeria’s Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Political Uncertainty and Oil Well Dispute in Cross River

The text explores the challenges faced by Nigeria's maritime university and the political turmoil in Cross River due to an oil well dispute. It also mentions the reorganization of the National Democratic Congress to present a southern candidate in the 2027 presidential election, which could impact the political race in southern Nigeria.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy | Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hope | Where are Nigeria’s lawyer-statesmen?

, By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu | What Nigeria called chaos, Africa now calls a model, By Shuaib S. Agaka | NDC’s decision to zone its presidency to the South appears designed to prevent President Tinubu from monopolising southern political sentiment. President Bola Tinubu is heading to the 2027 presidential election with the advantage of incumbency, a formidable political structure and his party’s control of several states, but the decision of the(NDC) to zone its presidential ticket to the South may have introduced a new layer of political uncertainty that could reshape calculations in the region





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Maritime University Upgrade Political Uncertainty Oil Well Dispute Cross River South - West South - East South - South APC NDC PDP ADC President Tinubu 2023 Presidential Election 2027 Presidential Election

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