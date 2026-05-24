Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Billions Spent on Repealed Academy

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade has stalled as billions of naira have been spent on a repealed academy. Meanwhile, Kayode Aare presents his letter of credence to assume duty as Nigeria's chief envoy to the US, marking a significant development in Nigeria-US relations.

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Kayode Aare presents letter of credence to assume duty as Nigeria's chief envoy to the US. The presentation took place at the White House on Thursday, according to the Nigerian Embassy in the US. This marks a significant development in Nigeria-US relations, following increased diplomatic and security engagements sparked by US allegations of Christian genocide against Nigeria. The engagement has led to public concern and speculation of a possible long-term US military presence in Nigeria, including a potential military base.

Mr Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, said he requested a change in his ambassadorial posting on both personal and ideological grounds. He expressed his desire to serve in a country that shares his convictions, beliefs, and values when it comes to world affairs, and has closer ties to Nigeria. Mr Fani-Kayode further stated that he would prefer to go to South Africa, which is a country he has never been to and for which he has so much interest.

He also mentioned that he would rather serve in a country that has the biggest economy in Africa, and is more proximate to his political thinking when it comes to foreign affairs and a pan-African vision. The presentation of the letter of credence is a formal diplomatic document issued by a country's head of state to confirm the appointment of an ambassador or permanent representative.

It officially introduces the envoy to the receiving authority and certifies that the individual is empowered to speak and act on behalf of their nation. The increased engagement between Nigeria and the US has been a subject of interest in recent times, with many speculating about the implications of a potential US military presence in Nigeria.

The presentation of the letter of credence is a significant step in the development of Nigeria-US relations, and marks a new chapter in the country's diplomatic history. Mr Aare's appointment as Nigeria's chief envoy to the US is a testament to his experience and qualifications in the field of diplomacy.

He has served as a retired army colonel and former director-general of the State Security Service (SSS), and has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the field of international relations. His appointment is a significant development in Nigeria's diplomatic history, and marks a new era in the country's relations with the US





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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Billions Flow Into Repealed Academy Kayode Aare Letter Of Credence Nigeria-US Relations

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