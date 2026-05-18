Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Billions Directed towards Repealed Academy; AFCON 2027 Qualifiers Draw

The text discusses the state of Nigeria's maritime university's upgrade and the controversy surrounding the allocation of funds. It also reviews the implications of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers and the co-hosting arrangement involving Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope Where are Nigeria's lawyer-statesmen?

, By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu What Nigeria called chaos, Africa now calls a model, By Shuaib S. Agaka AFCON 2027 Qualifiers draw assistants Nigeria enters the draw among the continent's top-ranked nations after being placed in Pot 1 alongside Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Tunisia, Cameroon, DR Congo, Mali, South Africa and Burkina Faso. Nigeria's Super Eagles will on Tuesday discover their opponents for the qualification campaign to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) conducts the official draw in Cairo, Egypt





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Nigeria's Maritime University Billions Repealed Academy Cross River's Hope Lawyer-Statesmen Chaos Model African Football AFCON 2027 Qualifiers Cairo Egypt Confedraciûon Of African Football

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