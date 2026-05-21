Nigeria’s Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Appeal, Diverted Funds

The text provides a special report on Nigeria's maritime university upgrade being stalled despite billions of naira flowing into the now-repealed academy. It also covers the ongoing oil-well dispute and the missing education metrics. Additionally, it discusses the emergence of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the PDP candidate for the Kogi Central Senatorial District and the political rivalry with former Governor Yahaya Bello of the APC.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy. Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope. The missing numbers in education metrics , By Zainab Suleiman Okino.

Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo. Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has emerged as the PDP candidate for Kogi Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 election, setting the stage for a major contest against former Governor Yahaya Bello of the APC





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Nigeria Maritime University Upgrade Oil-Well Dispute Education Metrics PDP Candidate APC Candidate Contest Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Former Governor Yahaya Bello

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