Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Allegations of Baby Sale

A medical doctor, a traditional birth attendant, and the parents of a newborn baby have been apprehended for allegedly selling the baby for N2.5 million. The arrangement was concluded within the hospital premises shortly after delivery, but the deal went sour when the mother allegedly received only N700,000 out of the agreed N2.5 million payment.

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Meanwhile, a medical doctor, a traditional birth attendant, and the parents of a newborn baby have been apprehended for allegedly selling the baby for N2.5 million. The arrangement was concluded within the hospital premises shortly after delivery, but the deal went sour when the mother allegedly received only N700,000 out of the agreed N2.5 million payment. The matter came to light after the woman raised concerns over the unpaid balance.

Some non-governmental organisations later became involved and reported the matter to the police, triggering an investigation. The investigation into allegations of conspiracy, child stealing, and trafficking is being handled by the Anti-Human Trafficking/Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the department, Dayo Akinbisehin.

A police source told NAN that efforts to trace the buyer were unsuccessful, as the address and telephone number supplied were discovered to be false. The baby's mother had initially consented to the arrangement, but the deal went sour after she allegedly received only N700,000 out of the agreed N2.5 million payment. The 31-year-old medical doctor, the baby's parents, and the traditional birth attendant are currently in custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Tijani, directed that the case be transferred from Area E Command, Festac, to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation. The arrangements for the sale of the newborn were concluded within the hospital premises shortly after delivery of the baby. The principal suspects, a medical doctor, performed a successful Caesarean section that saved the lives of both the mother and the child.

However, complications during labour necessitated her transfer to a private hospital in Ikorodu. The arrangements for the sale of the newborn were concluded within the hospital premises shortly after delivery, and the baby was handed over to an unidentified buyer for N2.5 million. The police are still investigating the case and efforts to trace the buyer were unsuccessful. The address and telephone number supplied by the buyer were discovered to be false





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Nigeria Baby Sale Medical Doctor Traditional Birth Attendant Alleged Conspiracy

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